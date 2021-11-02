1 hour ago
Larry Fink fears for the energy transition, warns of massive ‘market arbitrage’
2 hours ago
COP26: Kerry’s global methane pact lacks emissions targets
3 hours ago
Refiner Marathon warns natgas rally may hurt profits, shares fall
4 hours ago
Shale driller Diamondback to hold oil output steady through 2022
5 hours ago
Oil falls to $84 before U.S. inventories and OPEC+ meeting
6 hours ago
BP says global oil demand has passed 100 million barrels per day

Refiner Marathon warns natgas rally may hurt profits, shares fall

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Corporate Performance Announcements / Crude Oil News / Downstream / Energy News   by

Reuters

Marathon Petroleum Corp signaled on Tuesday that a sustained rally in natural gas prices could take a toll on earnings, sending the largest U.S. refiner’s shares down 4%.

Refiner Marathon warns natgas rally may hurt profits, shares fall- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The warning comes after U.S. natural gas prices soared more than 60% in the third quarter — translating into higher costs since natgas is used to power refining operations — as sky-rocketing global rates keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas exports elevated. [NGA/]

“For every $1 change in natural gas prices, we anticipate there is an approximate $360 million impact to annual EBITDA to our R&M (Refining and Marketing) segment,” Chief Financial Officer Maryann Mannen said.

“Based on current prices, we estimate that in the fourth quarter, higher natural gas prices have the potential to impact our business by an incremental $0.30 per barrel,” Mannen added.

Marathon said there was still some uncertainty around supply-demand dynamics heading into the fourth quarter, but lower inventories and strong holiday travel could be supportive.

“Looking at next year, if global product inventories remain tight and demand continues to recover, we would expect the refining sector to rebound in 2022,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Hennigan said.

Total throughput, or amount of crude processed, rose to 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter from 2.5 bpd in the year-ago period.

The refiner expects fourth quarter total refinery throughput to be 2.79 bpd.

The company also said it is pursuing strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of its 68,000 bpd Kenai, Alaska refinery.

Marathon posted an adjusted profit of 73 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

However, rivals Valero and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) beat quarterly earnings expectations by a larger margin, and that could weigh on Marathon’s shares, brokerage Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) wrote in a note.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.