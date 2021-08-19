REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Moss Adams LLP, Enverus, Bloomberg, CAC Specialty, Haynes and Boone, LLP, SMBC, AEGIS Hedging, Rystad Energy, MUFG, PNC, Preng & Associates, Great Western, Wells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.
A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Northern is the largest publicly traded non-operated exploration and production company.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) – Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) – W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE American: GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) – Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) – HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.
