REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / TOGC 2021

Oil & Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.

 

REPLAYS: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!- oil and gas 360

 

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:

  • Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: AAV)Advantage Energy Ltd. is a growth-oriented corporation focused entirely on development of its significant position in the Montney natural gas and liquids resource play. The Corporation’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AAV with its head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
  • APA Corporation (NYSE: APA) – APA Corporation’s subsidiaries have operations in the United States, Egypt’s Western Desert and the United Kingdom’s North Sea and exploration opportunities offshore Suriname.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY ) – W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.
  • Ajax AnalyticsAjax Analytics exists to advance environmental knowledge with real data to empower thoughtful and valuable change.

 

