REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.

 

 

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:

  • AEGIS Hedging Solutions  – AEGIS Hedging Solutions enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through an award-winning SaaS platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
  • Antero Resources  – Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, we are focused on creating value through the development of our large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.
  • Arcadia Minerals – Arcadia Minerals owns, and is looking to permit and develop, two advanced stage critical minerals deposits in Wyoming that includes Zircon, Titanium, Cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, tantalum and niobium.
  • Ascent Energy VenturesAEV is a venture fund which invests in the innovators imagining a more automated and digital energy industry.
  • Aureus Energy Services  – Aureus Energy Services provides a wide variety of water and fluid related solutions across North America. We take pride in delivering safe and efficient operations and continue to build our company with repeat customers while always welcoming new business.

 

