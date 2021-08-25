3 mins ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
34 mins ago
Biden plans September restart of oil leases, per court ruling
2 hours ago
Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30
3 hours ago
German court order may delay Nord Stream 2 pipeline startup
4 hours ago
Exxon’s Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel
5 hours ago
BP, PetroChina form JV to manage Iraq’s Rumaila oil field

REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / TOGC 2021   by

Oil & Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.

 

 

REPLAYS: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!- oil and gas 360

 

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:

  • Battalion Oil Battalion Oil is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of liquids-rich assets in the Delaware Basin.
  • Bayswater – Bayswater (and the Bayswater Companies) is a Denver based Oil and Gas development company that was founded in 2004. The Companies have historically owned and operated properties throughout the Rocky Mountains, the Mid Continent Region, California, and the Permian Basin. Current operations are focused in the DJ Basin Codell-Niobrara play and the Permian Basin.
  • Baytex Energy Corporation – Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids.  Baytex’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
  • BKV Corporation – BKV Corporation is a values-driven company, believing in a combination of visionary strategy, relentless focus on execution, and balance in day-to-day life. The company seeks to invest in attractive upstream oil and gas opportunities in North America with the goal of creating long-term sustainable value in the energy industry.
  • BTU Analytics BTU Analytics provides meaningful answers to your most complex oil, natural gas, and power Questions. We utilize our in-depth understanding of North American energy data to help clients better navigate the market and determine opportunities and risks in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors in the face of ever-evolving market conditions. BTU Analytics offers market reports, bespoke consulting, and energy analysis tools that give you knowledge, confidence, and an informed plan of action.

Related Linkshttps://www.enercominc.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.