REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:
- Battalion Oil –Battalion Oil is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of liquids-rich assets in the Delaware Basin.
- Bayswater – Bayswater (and the Bayswater Companies) is a Denver based Oil and Gas development company that was founded in 2004. The Companies have historically owned and operated properties throughout the Rocky Mountains, the Mid Continent Region, California, and the Permian Basin. Current operations are focused in the DJ Basin Codell-Niobrara play and the Permian Basin.
- Baytex Energy Corporation – Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
- BKV Corporation – BKV Corporation is a values-driven company, believing in a combination of visionary strategy, relentless focus on execution, and balance in day-to-day life. The company seeks to invest in attractive upstream oil and gas opportunities in North America with the goal of creating long-term sustainable value in the energy industry.
- BTU Analytics – BTU Analytics provides meaningful answers to your most complex oil, natural gas, and power Questions. We utilize our in-depth understanding of North American energy data to help clients better navigate the market and determine opportunities and risks in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors in the face of ever-evolving market conditions. BTU Analytics offers market reports, bespoke consulting, and energy analysis tools that give you knowledge, confidence, and an informed plan of action.
