36 seconds ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
1 hour ago
Phillips 66 refinery sale offers test of future for motor fuel suppliers
2 hours ago
Oil has only done this twice in the past 20 years — and it could forecast a 50% rally
3 hours ago
Transocean lands $252 million contract for new ultra-deepwater drillship
4 hours ago
Democrats want to add new drilling bans to Biden’s $3.5T infrastructure bill
6 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 29 Bcf

REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / TOGC 2021   by

Oil & Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.

 

 

REPLAYS: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!- oil and gas 360

 

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:

  • BlackRock  – BlackRock’s high-performance culture is what enables us to stay ahead of clients’ needs. It challenges us to be forward-thinkers, problem solvers and innovators. A high-performance culture also requires diversity, empathy, equity, respect and inclusion.
  • Bloomberg  – Bloomberg provides access to a wide-range of pricing data that delivers transparency and clarity to physical and financial commodities markets as well as proprietary research that provides perspective on industry trends. Analytics offer a detailed view of supply and demand fundamentals and pricing movements to highlight the factors that impact real-time decisions. Request a meeting or demo with us.
  • Caerus Oil and Gas – Caerus was formed in 2009 to invest primarily in conventional oil and gas properties. Their vision is to be the Rocky Mountain region’s most efficient producer of sustainable, affordable natural gas, providing clean energy for the world and jobs for rural America.
  • Carbon America – Carbon America was created to transform the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) industry by lowering costs and rapidly increasing deployment.
  • Centennial Resource Development – Centennial Resource Development is an independent oil producer with assets in the core of the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin in West Texas. With approximately 81,700 net acres, we are pursuing a growth strategy grounded in technical leadership, strong well results, attractive investment returns and a conservative balance sheet. Centennial is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Related Linkshttps://www.enercominc.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.