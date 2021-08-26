REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Moss Adams LLP, Enverus, Bloomberg, CAC Specialty, Haynes and Boone, LLP, SMBC, AEGIS Hedging, Rystad Energy, MUFG, PNC, Preng & Associates, Great Western, Wells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.
A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:
- BlackRock – BlackRock’s high-performance culture is what enables us to stay ahead of clients’ needs. It challenges us to be forward-thinkers, problem solvers and innovators. A high-performance culture also requires diversity, empathy, equity, respect and inclusion.
- Bloomberg – Bloomberg provides access to a wide-range of pricing data that delivers transparency and clarity to physical and financial commodities markets as well as proprietary research that provides perspective on industry trends. Analytics offer a detailed view of supply and demand fundamentals and pricing movements to highlight the factors that impact real-time decisions. Request a meeting or demo with us.
- Caerus Oil and Gas – Caerus was formed in 2009 to invest primarily in conventional oil and gas properties. Their vision is to be the Rocky Mountain region’s most efficient producer of sustainable, affordable natural gas, providing clean energy for the world and jobs for rural America.
- Carbon America – Carbon America was created to transform the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) industry by lowering costs and rapidly increasing deployment.
- Centennial Resource Development – Centennial Resource Development is an independent oil producer with assets in the core of the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin in West Texas. With approximately 81,700 net acres, we are pursuing a growth strategy grounded in technical leadership, strong well results, attractive investment returns and a conservative balance sheet. Centennial is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
