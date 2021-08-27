REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.
- The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas – The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) serves as the public policy advocate and education platform for the Renewable Natural Gas industry in North America. Through public policy and education, the RNG Coalition advocates for sustainable development, deployment and utilization of renewable natural gas so that present and future generations will have access to domestic, renewable, clean fuel and energy.
- Colorado School of Mines – Colorado School of Mines is a public research university focused on science and engineering, where students and faculty together address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. –Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas
- Core Laboratories – Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. – REIT pioneer, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is the first publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on energy infrastructure. The Company owns and operates or leases critical assets and associated, difficult to replicate right-of-way corridors.
