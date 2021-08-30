REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.
A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:
- DCP Midstream – DCP Midstream is a Fortune 500 natural gas company dedicated to meeting the energy and consumer needs of our society. With a focus on technology and innovation, DCP Midstream safely and reliably operates a strong and diversified portfolio of logistics, marketing, gathering, and processing assets across nine states. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, we are one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers, and one of the largest natural gas processors in the united states, with over 90 years of industry leadership. We are committed to shaping a strong company culture and sustaining business strategy to meet our producer customer and downstream user consumer needs and to drive long-term unitholder value. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.
- Diversified Energy Company – Diversified Energy Company is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and enhancing primarily natural gas producing assets and related midstream infrastructure in the US onshore, with current operations in the Appalachia Basin and the central US states of Louisiana and Texas.
- Eckard Enterprises, LLC –Eckard Enterprises is a conglomeration of private, family-owned firms in the energy space – from owning mineral rights to drilling oil and gas wells, to pipeline ventures and fabrication services. Eckard’s objective is to guide its investing partners into solid and successful investment opportunities to build a strong, long-lasting energy portfolio.
- Empire Petroleum – Empire Petroleum Corporation is a hybrid oil and natural gas producer with both conventional and horizontal production. The company owns and operates long life, low operational cost, mature, producing assets in the Permian Basin, Bakken and central Gulf Coast region, in the states of Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana and Louisiana. The primary goals of the company are to leverage operational efficiencies to scale our growth. Empire focuses on economical well rehabilitation, stimulation, field maintenance and management to generate low-risk cash flows that provides stability and accretive growth for shareholders.
- EnerCom, Inc.. – EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.
