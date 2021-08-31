REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.
- Enerplus – Founded in 1986, Enerplus was Canada’s first oil and gas royalty trust with a proven track record for delivering competitive returns for our shareholders. As we transitioned our assets to focus on unconventional, organic growth opportunities, we have continued to prioritize responsible development and thoughtful investment to create value for our shareholders. Today, we’re an independent North American exploration and production company focused on developing our high-quality assets through a disciplined, returns-based capital program. This focus, our accountability and our people will help us deliver differentiated long-term shareholder value.
- ENGAGE – ENGAGE digitalizes the financial transaction processes end-to-end generating real-time business intelligence at scale.
- ENVERUS – Enverus is the energy industry’s leading data, software, and insights company. Our innovative, SaaS platform, backed by strong customer service and support, delivers innovative technologies and predictive/prescriptive analytics that allow the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors to navigate the future. We deliver an intuitive interface for better intelligence, keeping you at the forefront of energy analytics. Our solutions provide ready-to-serve results in user-friendly formats, making it easy to digest and distribute throughout your organization. Enverus is passionate about the future of energy – and that future starts with you.
- Evolution Peroleum – Evolution Petroleum develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing conventional technology onshore in the United States. Principal assets include interests in a CO2-EOR project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field.
- Extraction Oil & Gas. – Extraction is a domestic energy company based in Denver, Colorado. Our operations focus entirely on the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, and we are proud to call Colorado home. Our best-in-class facilities are made possible by industry-leading innovations and advanced technologies we are pioneering in the field. Our mission is to build an energy company that can operate both sustainably and profitably. In fact, we believe that is the definition of a successful company.
