REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / TOGC 2021   by

Oil & Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.

Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & AssociatesMoss Adams LLPEnverusBloombergCAC SpecialtyHaynes and Boone, LLPSMBC, AEGIS Hedging, Rystad EnergyMUFGPNCPreng & AssociatesGreat WesternWells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.

 

REPLAYS: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!- oil and gas 360

 

Click to see the  replays.

A sample of the 80+ companies that presented include:

  • Exum Instruments  – Exum™ builds instruments and software ecosystems to increase the speed of development and discovery, offering easy access to high-performance at a low cost.
  • Flotek Industries – Flotek is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets.
  • FutEra Power FutEra Power leverages innovation, experience, and Alberta’s diverse resource industry to create transitional power and sustainable infrastructure solutions in Canada and globally. A subsidiary of Razor Energy Corp.
  • GeoPark – GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
  • Goodrich Petroleum. – Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale and the Eagle Ford Shale.  Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is publicly traded and listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GDP.

Legal Notice

