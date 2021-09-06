REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Publisher’s Note: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees for their continued support and making EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 a continued success! Replays are now available to watch.
- Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. – Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com.For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to [email protected]
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NOG) is the leading non-operator franchise in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The foundation of the Company’s success is the long-term relationships it has built in the Williston Basin with premier operators and land owners. Northern has targeted areas in the Williston Basin where activity levels are the highest and offer the highest rates of return on oil drilling projects.
- Nova Royalty – Nova Royalty is a royalty company focused on copper and nickel – the building blocks of the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Our business model provides investors with copper/nickel price exposure and optionality, while limiting many of the risks inherent to operating companies. We have acquired royalties on multiple world-class, multi-decade development assets that will form the core of the new energy supply chain. The assets are being advanced by major mining companies including Teck, Numont, Antofagasta, First Quantam and Rio Tinto.
- NuVista Energy Ltd – We are an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).
- Onboard Dynamics – Founded in 2013, Onboard Dynamics is leading the climate-tech revolution with the introduction of its unique, patented natural gas compression technology. This mobile, scalable, affordable technology platform enables our customers to achieve economic value and environmental benefits by simplifying the compression and movement of natural gas. Whether they are deployed at a remote pipeline job site, in the field, or at a fleet yard, our product solutions can accept any low-pressure natural gas or a renewable natural gas source and then compress or move this natural gas for responsible use. And, there is no need for any external power source to operate.
