Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933 – Form S-4

If the undersigned is not a broker-dealer, the undersigned represents that it is not engaged in, and does not intend to engage in, a distribution of Registered Notes. If the undersigned is a broker-dealer that will receive Registered Notes for its own account in exchange for Restricted Notes that were acquired as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities, it acknowledges that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such Registered Notes; however, by so acknowledging and by delivering a prospectus, the undersigned will not be deemed to admit that it is an “underwriter” within the meaning of the Securities Act. A broker-dealer may not participate in the Exchange Offers with respect to Restricted Notes acquired other than as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities. Any holder who is an “affiliate” of the Issuer or who has an arrangement or understanding with respect to the distribution of the Registered Notes to be acquired pursuant to the Exchange Offers, or any broker-dealer that purchased Restricted Notes from the Issuer to resell pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act or any other available exemption under the Securities Act must comply with the registration and prospectus delivery requirements under the Securities Act.

PLEASE READ THE ACCOMPANYING INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Exchange Offers, the undersigned hereby tenders to the Issuer the principal amount of the Restricted Notes indicated above. Unless otherwise indicated above, the undersigned will be deemed to have tendered the full aggregate principal amount represented by the Restricted Notes. Subject to, and effective upon, the acceptance for exchange of any portion of the Restricted Notes tendered herewith in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers (including, if the Exchange Offers are extended or amended, the terms and conditions of any such extension or amendment), the undersigned hereby exchanges, assigns and transfers to, or upon the order of, the Issuer all right, title and interest in and to such Restricted Notes as are being tendered herewith. The undersigned hereby irrevocably constitutes and appoints the Exchange Agent as the true and lawful agent and attorney-in-fact of the undersigned (with full knowledge that the Exchange Agent also acts as the agent of the Issuer, in connection with the Exchange Offers) to cause the Restricted Notes to be assigned, transferred and exchanged.

The undersigned represents and warrants that it has full power and authority to tender, exchange, assign and transfer the Restricted Notes and to acquire Registered Notes issuable upon the exchange of such tendered Restricted Notes, and that, when the same are accepted for exchange, the Issuer will acquire good and unencumbered title to the tendered Restricted Notes, free and clear of all liens, restrictions, charges and encumbrances and not subject to any adverse claim. The undersigned also warrants that it will, upon request, execute and deliver any additional documents deemed by the Exchange Agent or the Issuer to be necessary or desirable to complete the exchange, assignment and transfer of the tendered Restricted Notes or transfer ownership of such Restricted Notes on the account books maintained by the book-entry transfer facility. The undersigned further agrees that acceptance of any and all validly tendered Restricted Notes by the Issuer and the issuance of Registered Notes in exchange therefor shall constitute performance in full by the Issuer of its obligations under the Registration Rights Agreement, and that the Issuer shall have no further obligations or liabilities thereunder. The undersigned will comply with its obligations under the Registration Rights Agreement.

The undersigned understands that tenders of Restricted Notes pursuant to any one of the procedures described in the Prospectus and in the instructions attached hereto will, upon the Issuer’s acceptance for exchange of such tendered Restricted Notes, constitute a binding agreement between the undersigned and the Issuer upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Exchange Offers. The undersigned recognizes that, under circumstances set forth in the Prospectus, the Issuer may not be required to accept for exchange any of the Restricted Notes.

By tendering Restricted Notes and executing this Letter of Transmittal, the undersigned represents that (i) the holder is not an “affiliate” of the Issuer within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Securities Act or, if such an affiliate, will comply with the registration and prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act to the extent applicable in connection with the resale of the Registered Notes; (ii) the holder is not participating and does not intend to participate in, and has no arrangement or understanding with any person to participate in, the distribution (within the meaning of the Securities Act) of the Registered Notes; (iii) the holder is acquiring the Registered Notes in its ordinary course of business; and (iv) if the holder is a broker-dealer that will receive the Registered Notes for its own account in exchange for the Restricted Notes that were acquired as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities, such holder will deliver a prospectus (or, to the extent permitted by law, make available a

5