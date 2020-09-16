Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933 – Form S-4

The information in this proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to the securities described in this proxy statement/prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These securities may not be issued until the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This proxy statement/prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

MERGER PROPOSAL—YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT

Dear Stockholder:

On August 12, 2020, Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern”) and Montage Resources Corporation (“Montage”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which they agreed to combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Montage will merge with and into Southwestern, with Southwestern continuing as the surviving corporation (the “merger”). Following completion of the merger, the combined company will retain the Southwestern Energy Company name and will be headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Upon successful completion of the merger, each issued and outstanding share of Montage common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Montage Common Stock”), will be converted into the right to receive 1.8656 shares (the “Exchange Ratio”) of Southwestern common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Southwestern Common Stock”). The Exchange Ratio is fixed and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of either Southwestern Common Stock or Montage Common Stock between the signing of the Merger Agreement and the effective time of the merger. Southwestern stockholders will continue to own their existing shares of Southwestern Common Stock. Based on the Exchange Ratio, the number of outstanding shares of Montage Common Stock (plus the number of shares underlying outstanding Montage restricted stock units and performance units) and the number of outstanding shares of Southwestern Common Stock (on a fully diluted basis), it is estimated that Southwestern stockholders will own approximately 90% and Montage stockholders will own approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Southwestern Common Stock on a fully diluted basis immediately following the effective time of the merger. Southwestern Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SWN.” Montage Common Stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “MR.” The common stock of the combined company will remain listed on the NYSE under the symbol “SWN.” We encourage you to obtain current market quotations for the common stock of both Southwestern and Montage.

Contemporaneously with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Southwestern and certain Montage stockholders affiliated with EnCap Investments L.P. (collectively, “EnCap”) entered into a support agreement which provides that, among other things, those stockholders will vote all of the shares of Montage Common Stock held by EnCap as of such date (i) in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement, (ii) against any alternative acquisition proposal, and (iii) against any amendment of Montage’s certificate of incorporation or bylaws or other proposal that would delay, impede, frustrate, prevent or nullify the merger or Merger Agreement or change in any manner the voting rights of any outstanding stock of Montage. As of August 12, 2020, EnCap was the beneficial owner of approximately 39.0% of the outstanding shares of Montage.

Montage will hold a special meeting of its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger (the “Montage Special Meeting”). At the Montage Special Meeting, Montage stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on proposals to (1) adopt the Merger Agreement (the “Merger Proposal”), (2) approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the payments that will or may be paid to Montage’s named executive officers in connection with the merger, and (3) approve the adjournment of the Montage Special Meeting to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes cast at the Montage Special Meeting to approve the Merger Proposal. The Montage board unanimously recommends that Montage stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals to be considered at the Montage Special Meeting.

We cannot complete the merger unless the Montage stockholders approve the Merger Proposal. Your vote on these matters is very important regardless of the number of shares you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Montage Special Meeting, please promptly mark, sign and date the accompanying proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope or authorize the individuals named on your proxy card to vote your shares by calling the toll-free telephone number or by using the Internet as described in the instructions included with your proxy card.

The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus provides you with important information about the Montage Special Meeting, the merger, and each of the proposals. We encourage you to read the entire document carefully, in particular the “Risk Factors” section beginning on page [●] , for a discussion of risks relating to the merger and the combined company following the merger.

We look forward to the successful completion of the merger.

Sincerely,

John K. Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Montage Resources Corporation

This proxy statement/prospectus is dated [ ], 2020 and is first being mailed to the stockholders of Montage on or about [ ], 2020.