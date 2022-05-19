Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933 to be offered to employees pursuant to certain plans – Form S-8

Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.

Not applicable.

Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers.

The Company is incorporated in Oklahoma. Section 1031 of the Oklahoma General Corporation Act (the “OGCA”) authorizes a court to award, or a corporation’s board of directors to grant, indemnity under certain circumstances to directors, officers, employees or agents in connection with actions, suits or proceedings, by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent, against expenses and liabilities incurred in such actions, suits or proceedings so long as they acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the company, and with respect to any criminal action if they had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful. With respect to suits by or in the right of such corporation, however, indemnification is generally limited to attorneys’ fees and other expenses and is not available if such person is adjudged to be liable to such corporation unless the court determines that indemnification is appropriate.

As permitted by the OGCA, the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation includes a provision that eliminates the personal liability of its directors to the Company or its shareholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability:

• for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to it or its shareholders;

• for acts or omissions not in good faith or that involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law;

• under section 1053 of the OGCA regarding unlawful dividends, stock purchases and redemptions; or

• for any transaction for which the director derived an improper personal benefit.

As permitted by the OGCA, the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that the Company is required to indemnify its directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by the OGCA.

As permitted by Oklahoma law, the Company’s amended and restated bylaws provide that:

• the Company may indemnify its other employees and agents, subject to very limited exceptions;

• the Company is required to advance expenses, as incurred, to its directors and officers in connection with a legal proceeding, subject to very limited exceptions; and

• the rights conferred in the Company’s bylaws are not exclusive.

The indemnification provisions in the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws may be sufficiently broad to permit indemnification of its directors and officers for liabilities arising under the Securities Act. Under Oklahoma law, corporations also have the power to purchase and maintain insurance for directors, officers, employees and agents. The Company maintains liability insurance policies which indemnify its directors and officers against loss arising from claims by reason of their legal liability for acts as such directors and officers, subject to limitations and conditions as set forth in the policies.

The Company has entered into written indemnification agreements with all of its directors and officers. These indemnification agreements are intended to permit indemnification to the fullest extent permitted by the OGCA. It is possible that the applicable law could change the degree to which indemnification is expressly permitted. The indemnification agreements cover expenses (including, among others, attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines, penalties and amounts paid in settlement incurred as a result of the fact that such person, in his or her capacity as a director or officer, is made or threatened to be made a party to any suit or proceeding. The indemnification agreements generally cover claims relating to the fact that the indemnified party is or was an officer, director, employee or agent of the Company or any of its affiliates, or is or was serving at the Company’s request in such a position for another entity. The indemnification agreements also obligate the Company to promptly advance all reasonable expenses incurred in connection with any claim. The indemnitee is, in turn, obligated to repay the Company for all amounts so advanced if it is later determined that the indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification. The indemnification provided under the indemnification agreements is not exclusive of any other indemnity rights; however, any double payments received by the indemnitee must be reimbursed to the Company.

3