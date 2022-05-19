Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933 to be offered to employees pursuant to certain plans – Form S-8

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2022
Registration No. 333-
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM S-8
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Oklahoma
|73-0767549
|(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation or Organization)
|(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
20 N. Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|73102
|(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|(Zip Code)
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. 2022 LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
(Full title of the plan)
James R. Webb
Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
20 N. Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(Name and address of agent for service)
(405) 234-9000
(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of “large accelerated filer,” “accelerated filer” and “smaller reporting company” in Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).
|Large accelerated filer
|☒
|Accelerated filer
|☐
|Non-accelerated filer
|☐
|Smaller reporting company
|☐
|Emerging growth company
|☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). ☐
PART I
INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(A) PROSPECTUS
Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “Registrant”) will provide all participants in the Continental Resources, Inc. 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan with the document(s) containing the information required by Part I of Form S-8, as specified in Rule 428(b)(1) promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) under the Securities Act. In accordance with Rule 428 of the Securities Act, the Registrant has not filed such document(s) with the Commission, but such document(s) (along with the documents incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to Item 3 of Part II hereof) shall constitute a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act. The Registrant shall maintain a file of such documents in accordance with the provisions of Rule 428(a)(2) of the Securities Act. Upon request, the Registrant shall furnish to the Commission or its staff a copy or copies of all of the documents included in such file.
PART II
INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT
|Item 3.
|
Incorporation of Documents by Reference.
Except to the extent that information is deemed furnished and not filed pursuant to securities laws and regulations, the following documents have been filed by the Registrant with the Commission and are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and will be deemed to be a part hereof:
|(a)
|
The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Commission on February 14, 2022;
|(b)
|
The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Commission on May 4, 2022;
|(c)
|
The Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K or Form 8-K/A filed with the Commission on January 18, 2022, January 21, 2022, February 14, 2022, February 23, 2022 and April 1, 2022 (excluding all Items 2.02 or 7.01);
|(c)
|
All other reports, if any, filed by the Registrant with the Commission pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act since the end of the fiscal year covered by the document referred to in (a) above; and
|(d)
|
The description of the Stock contained in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed with the Commission on May 19, 2006, pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act, including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description.
Except to the extent that information is deemed furnished and not filed pursuant to securities laws and regulations, all documents filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act subsequent to the date hereof and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment that indicates that all securities offered have been sold or that deregisters all securities then remaining unsold shall also be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein and to be a part hereof from the dates of filing of such documents. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement.
|Item 4.
|
Description of Securities.
Not applicable.
|Item 5.
|
Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.
Not applicable.
|Item 6.
|
Indemnification of Directors and Officers.
The Company is incorporated in Oklahoma. Section 1031 of the Oklahoma General Corporation Act (the “OGCA”) authorizes a court to award, or a corporation’s board of directors to grant, indemnity under certain circumstances to directors, officers, employees or agents in connection with actions, suits or proceedings, by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent, against expenses and liabilities incurred in such actions, suits or proceedings so long as they acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the company, and with respect to any criminal action if they had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful. With respect to suits by or in the right of such corporation, however, indemnification is generally limited to attorneys’ fees and other expenses and is not available if such person is adjudged to be liable to such corporation unless the court determines that indemnification is appropriate.
As permitted by the OGCA, the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation includes a provision that eliminates the personal liability of its directors to the Company or its shareholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability:
|•
|
for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to it or its shareholders;
|•
|
for acts or omissions not in good faith or that involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law;
|•
|
under section 1053 of the OGCA regarding unlawful dividends, stock purchases and redemptions; or
|•
|
for any transaction for which the director derived an improper personal benefit.
As permitted by the OGCA, the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that the Company is required to indemnify its directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by the OGCA.
As permitted by Oklahoma law, the Company’s amended and restated bylaws provide that:
|•
|
the Company may indemnify its other employees and agents, subject to very limited exceptions;
|•
|
the Company is required to advance expenses, as incurred, to its directors and officers in connection with a legal proceeding, subject to very limited exceptions; and
|•
|
the rights conferred in the Company’s bylaws are not exclusive.
The indemnification provisions in the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws may be sufficiently broad to permit indemnification of its directors and officers for liabilities arising under the Securities Act. Under Oklahoma law, corporations also have the power to purchase and maintain insurance for directors, officers, employees and agents. The Company maintains liability insurance policies which indemnify its directors and officers against loss arising from claims by reason of their legal liability for acts as such directors and officers, subject to limitations and conditions as set forth in the policies.
The Company has entered into written indemnification agreements with all of its directors and officers. These indemnification agreements are intended to permit indemnification to the fullest extent permitted by the OGCA. It is possible that the applicable law could change the degree to which indemnification is expressly permitted. The indemnification agreements cover expenses (including, among others, attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines, penalties and amounts paid in settlement incurred as a result of the fact that such person, in his or her capacity as a director or officer, is made or threatened to be made a party to any suit or proceeding. The indemnification agreements generally cover claims relating to the fact that the indemnified party is or was an officer, director, employee or agent of the Company or any of its affiliates, or is or was serving at the Company’s request in such a position for another entity. The indemnification agreements also obligate the Company to promptly advance all reasonable expenses incurred in connection with any claim. The indemnitee is, in turn, obligated to repay the Company for all amounts so advanced if it is later determined that the indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification. The indemnification provided under the indemnification agreements is not exclusive of any other indemnity rights; however, any double payments received by the indemnitee must be reimbursed to the Company.
The Company will not be obligated to indemnify the indemnitee with respect to claims brought by the indemnities against the Company or its directors and officers without prior approval of a majority of the Company’s Board of Directors, except for claims brought by the indemnitee to enforce his or her rights under the indemnification agreement. The foregoing discussion of the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, bylaws, indemnification agreements and Oklahoma law is not intended to be exhaustive and is qualified in its entirety by such certificate of incorporation, bylaws, indemnification agreements or law.
|Item 7.
|
Exemption from Registration Claimed.
Not applicable.
|Item 8.
|
Exhibits.
The exhibits to this Registration Statement are listed in the Exhibit Index to this Registration Statement, which precedes such exhibits and is incorporated herein by reference.
|Item 9.
|
Undertakings.
|(a)
|
The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes:
|(1)
|
To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement:
|(i)
|
to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act;
|(ii)
|
to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the Registration Statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the Registration Statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the “Calculation of Filing Fee” table in the effective registration statement; and
|(iii)
|
to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the Registration Statement or any material change to such information in the Registration Statement;
provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement.
|(2)
|
That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.
|(3)
|
To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering.
|(b)
|
The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the Registrant’s annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan’s annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.
|(c)
|
Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.
EXHIBIT INDEX
|*
|
Filed herewith.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Oklahoma City, State of Oklahoma, on May 19, 2022.
|CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
|By:
|/s/ James R. Webb
|Name: James R. Webb
|Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated on May 19, 2022, each person whose signature appears below appoints William B. Berry, as his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any and all amendments (including post-effective amendments) to this Registration Statement, and any additional registration statement (including any amendment thereto) for this offering that is to be effective upon filing pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto, and all other documents in connection therewith, with the Commission, granting unto said attorney-in-fact and agent full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or would do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent or any of his substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.
|
Signature
|
Title
|
/s/ Harold G. Hamm
Harold G. Hamm
|
Chairman of the Board and Director
|
/s/ William B. Berry
William B. Berry
|
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
(Principal Executive Officer)
|
/s/ John D. Hart
John D. Hart
|
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
of Strategic Planning
(Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer)
|
/s/ Shelly Lambertz
Shelly Lambertz
|
Executive Vice President, Chief Culture and
Administrative Officer and Director
|
/s/ Lon McCain
Lon McCain
|
Director
|
/s/ John T. McNabb, II
John T. McNabb, II
|
Director
|
/s/ Mark E. Monroe
Mark E. Monroe
|
Director
|
/s/ Timothy G. Taylor
Timothy G. Taylor
|
Director
|Exhibit 5.1
May 19, 2022
Continental Resources, Inc.
20 N. Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have acted as counsel for Continental Resources, Inc., Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the Company’s registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), of the offer and sale of an aggregate of up to 15,818,785 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Shares”), pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-8 (the “Registration Statement”) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2022, which Shares may be issued from time to time in accordance with the terms of the Continental Resources, Inc. 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”).
In reaching the opinions set forth herein, we have examined and are familiar with originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of such documents and records of the Company and such statutes, regulations and other instruments as we deemed necessary or advisable for purposes of this opinion, including (i) the Registration Statement, (ii) certain resolutions adopted by the board of directors of the Company, (iii) the Plan, and (iv) such other certificates, instruments, and documents as we have considered necessary for purposes of this opinion. As to any facts material to our opinions, we have made no independent investigation or verification of such facts and have relied, to the extent that we deem such reliance proper, upon certificates of public officials and officers or other representatives of the Company.
We have assumed (i) the legal capacity of all natural persons, (ii) the genuineness of all signatures, (iii) the authority of all persons signing all documents submitted to us on behalf of the parties to such documents, (iv) the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, (v) the conformity to authentic original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies, (vi) that all information contained in all documents reviewed by us is true, correct and complete, and (vii) that the Shares will be issued in accordance with the terms of the Plan.
Based on the foregoing and subject to the limitations set forth herein, and having due regard for the legal considerations we deem relevant, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized and, when the Shares are issued by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan and the instruments executed pursuant to the Plan, as applicable, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.
This opinion is limited in all respects to the laws of the State of Oklahoma. We express no opinion as to any other law or any matter other than as expressly set forth above, and no opinion as to any other law or matter may be inferred or implied herefrom. The opinions expressed herein are rendered as of the date hereof and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update this letter or advise you of any change in any matter after the date hereof.
|
Vinson & Elkins LLP Attorneys at Law
Austin Dallas Dubai Houston London Los Angeles
New York Richmond Riyadh San Francisco Tokyo Washington
|
1114 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10036
Tel +1.212.237.0000 Fax +1.212.237.0100 velaw.com
|Continential Resources, Inc. May 19, 2022 Page 2
This opinion may be filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we come within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act.
|Very truly yours,
|/s/ Vinson & Elkins L.L.P.
|Vinson & Elkins L.L.P.
Exhibit 23.1
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We have issued our reports, dated February 14, 2022, with respect to the consolidated financial statements and internal control over financial reporting of Continental Resources, Inc. included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. We consent to the incorporation by reference of the aforementioned reports in this Registration Statement.
/s/ GRANT THORNTON LLP
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
May 19, 2022
Exhibit 23.2
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ENGINEERS
The undersigned hereby consents to the use in and incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement and prospectus of information appearing in Continental Resources, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and as an exhibit to the Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to our report dated January 5, 2022, setting forth the estimates of Continental Resources, Inc.’s proved crude oil and natural gas reserves and related future net revenues as of December 31, 2021.
Very truly yours,
|
/s/ Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
|Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
Denver, Colorado
May 19, 2022
Exhibit 107.1
Calculation of Filing Fee Tables
Form S-8
(Form Type)
Continental Resources, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Table 1 – Newly Registered Securities
|Security Type
|
Security
Class
Title
|
Fee
Calculation
|Amount
Registered (1)(2)
|Proposed
Maximum
Offering
Price Per
Unit (3)
|
Maximum
Aggregate
Offering
Price (3)
|
Fee
Rate
|Amount of
Registration
Fee
|Equity
|
Common stock, par value
$0.01 per share
|
Rule 457(c)
and 457(h)
|15,818,785
|$55.81
|$882,846,390.85
|0.0000927
|$81,839.86
|
Total Offering Amounts
|
$882,846,390.85
|$81,839.86
|Total Fee Offsets
|—
|Net Fee Due
|$81,839.86
|(1)
|
The Form S-8 registration statement to which this Exhibit 107.1 is attached (the “Registration Statement”) registers 15,818,785 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), of Continental Resources, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (the “Company” or “Registrant”), that may be delivered pursuant to awards under the Continental Resources, Inc. 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan (as amended from time to time, the “Plan”), which shares consist of shares of Common Stock reserved and available for delivery with respect to awards under the Plan and additional shares of Common Stock that may again become available for delivery with respect to awards under the Plan pursuant to the share counting, share recycling and other terms and conditions of the Plan.
|(2)
|
Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act, this Registration Statement shall be deemed to cover an indeterminate number of additional shares of Common Stock that may become issuable as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions pursuant to the adjustment or anti-dilution provisions of the Plan.
|(3)
|
Estimated solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee. Pursuant to Rule 457(c) and Rule 457(h) under the Securities Act, the proposed maximum offering price per share and proposed maximum aggregate offering price are based on the average of the high and low prices of a share of Common Stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2022, which was equal to $ 55.81.