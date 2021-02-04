38 mins ago
Reliance’s unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 million
3 hours ago
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
3 hours ago
Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf
5 hours ago
Argentina’s Vaca Muerta tight oil deposit is now producing at record levels, matching US well scores
21 hours ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines invite you to The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 10 – 11, 2021

Reliance’s unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 million

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International / Mergers & Acquisitions / Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures   by

Reuters

BENGALURU – Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday its unit will sell its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale in the United States for $250 million in cash to Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Reliance's unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 million- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The assets, currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corp, will be sold for the cash consideration and warrants, that will allow for the purchase of 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14 per common share over the next seven years, Reliance said.

In 2017 Reliance sold a shale oil and gas block in the Marcellus shale in northeastern and central Pennsylvania for $126 million.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been diversifying away from its mainstay energy arm to consumer-facing businesses in recent years.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.