EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V

ReneSola Power to Participate at Cowen 2020 Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics & Sustainability Summit

 May 19, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd. ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics & Sustainability Summit on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event.  Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Cowen.

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

