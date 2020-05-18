ReneSola Power to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 29, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the U.S. stock market open on Friday, May 29, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) the same day.

What: ReneSola Ltd First Quarter (ended March 31, 2020) Earnings Call

When: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 29, 2020

Webcast: http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4498215

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 12, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 4498215.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 8009-63117 Mainland China +86 (800) 870-0206 +86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power's website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.