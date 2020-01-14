Renewable Energy Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Duke Energy Corp and NextEra Energy Inc in the Renewable Energy Market

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global renewable energy market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 330 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 119-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Renewable Energy Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

This spend growth will be primarily attributed to the subsidies provided by governments across the world on renewable sources of energy. These subsidies are allowing suppliers the liberty to deliver to buyers at competitive rates who are gradually preferring to shift to non-renewable energy to fulfill their sustainability goals.

The governments in APAC countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia and in Europe are making it mandatory to use renewable energy with an aim to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. This mandate is driving investments in the renewable energy market. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive 2009/28/EC is an EU directive that specifies levels of renewable energy usage within the EU countries. It specifies that 20% of the energy used in the region, especially by organizations, must be renewable.

The Top Renewable Energy Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top renewable energy suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers’ portfolio are given below:

Duke Energy Corp - This renewable energy supplier is known to offer rebates and incentives for buyers that focus on the adoption of energy-efficient equipment associated with agriculture, lighting, HVAC systems, and commercial and industrial equipment.

NextEra Energy - NextEra Energy has a strong portfolio of renewable energy sources such as wind energy and solar energy. It also provides additional products required for metering and monitoring the use of renewable energy, which eliminates the need for engaging with multiple suppliers for different needs.

Invenergy - Invenergy has an advanced energy storage facility. It has a large-scale advanced battery system that instantaneously absorbs and injects energy to help with grid management while minimizing infrastructure costs.

