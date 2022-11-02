12 seconds ago
Haynes Boone: EFDG & Energy Tracker Webinar – November 2022

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Popular

Current Business and Legal Issues in the Oil and Gas Market

Click below to hear the Energy Tracker Webinar Replay (11/1/2022). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, November 1 (EFDG & Energy Tracker Webinar) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in March 2020, starting with Season 6 the webinar takes place on a monthly basis. Our hosts include, Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Buddy Clark, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone's Energy Practice Group, Jeremy Kennedy, Partner, Haynes and Boone's Energy, Power, and Natural Resources Practice Group, Dan Genovese Director, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.

Haynes Boone: Energy Tracker Webinar – November 2022- oil and gas 360


 REGISTER HERE FOR HAYNESBOONE FUTURE EVENTS

 SIGN UP FOR THE DIGITAL CLOSING BELL

 

For more information, contact:

Liz Felicidario at 713.547.2320 or

[email protected]

