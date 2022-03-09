Haynes and Boone: Energy Tracker Webinar-The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

4 mins ago
Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions

Current Business and Legal Issues in the Oil and Gas Market

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Energy Tracker Webinar Replay Call (03/08/2022). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, March 8 (Energy Tracker Webinar) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April 2020, starting with Season 5 the webinar takes place on a quarterly basis from the office of Haynes and Boone. Our hosts include Buddy Clark, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone's Energy Practice Group, Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Aaron Vandeford, President, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.


