3 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Discussion: Renewable Natural Gas Creates Path for Net-Zero Carbon
3 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
4 hours ago
Big Oil and its green ambitions could be about to get a serious reality check
5 hours ago
OPEC pins oil demand hopes on second-half recovery as India dents Q2
6 hours ago
U.S. fuel supplies tighten as pipeline outage drags on
7 hours ago
Ring Energy announces first quarter 2021 results

Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Popular 1   by

Current Business and legal issues in the oil and Gas Market

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Monthly Energy Tracker Replay Call (05/11/2021). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, May 11 Monthly Energy Tracker (MET) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April of this year and will now take place the second Tuesday of each month. Our hosts include Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Aaron Vandeford, President, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.

Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch- oil and gas 360


 REGISTER HERE FOR HAYNESBOONE FUTURE EVENTS

 SIGN UP FOR THE DIGITAL CLOSING BELL

 

For more information, contact:

Liz Felicidario at 713.547.2320 or

[email protected]

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.