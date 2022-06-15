1 min ago
Haynes Boone: Quarterly Energy Tracker Webinar – June 2022

Current Business and Legal Issues in the Oil and Gas Market

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Energy Tracker Webinar Replay Call (06/14/2022). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, June 14 (Energy Tracker Webinar) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April 2020, starting with Season 5 the webinar takes place on a quarterly basis from the office of Haynes and Boone. Our hosts include, Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Austin Elam, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone Oil and Gas Practice Group, Laura Martone, Partner, Haynes and Boone, Dan Genovese Director, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.

Haynes Boone: Quarterly Energy Tracker Webinar-June 2022-oil and gas 360


 REGISTER HERE FOR HAYNESBOONE FUTURE EVENTS

 SIGN UP FOR THE DIGITAL CLOSING BELL

 

For more information, contact:

Liz Felicidario at 713.547.2320 or

[email protected]

