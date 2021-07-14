1 min ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
31 mins ago
Greenvolt raises $177 million in IPO to fund expansion
32 mins ago
Powell says the Fed is still a ways off from altering policy, expects inflation to moderate
3 hours ago
EIA says U.S. 2020 coal output lowest since 1965
4 hours ago
Oil prices slip as China import drop signals demand risk
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.9 million barrels

Current Business and legal issues in the oil and Gas Market

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Monthly Energy Tracker Replay Call (07/13/2021). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, July 13  Monthly Energy Tracker (MET) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April 2020 and this year now take place the second Tuesday of each month, with this broadcast being the last of this season. Season 5 will start in September and will take place on a quarterly basis from the New York office of Haynes and Boone. Our hosts include,  Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Stephen Grant, of Haynes and Boone's Capital Markets and Securities Practice Group,  Jennifer Littlefield, of Haynes and Boone's Energy Practice Group, Aaron Vandeford,, President, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.

Energy Tracker- oil and gas 360


For more information, contact:

Liz Felicidario at 713.547.2320 or

[email protected]

