Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Monthly Energy Tracker Replay Call (02/09/2021). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom Replay of our Tuesday, February 9 Monthly Energy Tracker (MET) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April of this year and will now take place the second Tuesday of each month. Our hosts include Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Aaron Vandeford, President, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.