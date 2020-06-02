Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 06-02-2020

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (06/02/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (06/02/20)

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through July 7, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Speakers and Panelists