Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020

Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (04/28/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020- oil and gas 360

 

Some key points this week by the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom team.

  • Price for June contract -the negative was for the May contract from Cushing
  • Possibly full at the Cushing oil store
  • PADD 3 is also at a 5 year high, but does not include SPR
  • Interest Rates are in a forward curve but could increase based on market influence and potential inflation
  • Good management teams will review their goals, and cross check against the market.
  • Black Rock had raised 5.1 billion for the power and infrastructure fund. They exceeded the hard cap by 1.6 billion
  • Earnings are coming with de-listings, low prices and market influences. 

 

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (04/28/20)

 

Speakers and Panelists

 

