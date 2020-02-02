Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (04/28/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Some key points this week by the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom team.

Price for June contract -the negative was for the May contract from Cushing

Possibly full at the Cushing oil store

PADD 3 is also at a 5 year high, but does not include SPR

Interest Rates are in a forward curve but could increase based on market influence and potential inflation

Good management teams will review their goals, and cross check against the market.

Black Rock had raised 5.1 billion for the power and infrastructure fund. They exceeded the hard cap by 1.6 billion

Earnings are coming with de-listings, low prices and market influences.



The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended).

