Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-21-2020

in Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions   by

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (04/21/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Some key points this week by the Haynes and Boone, Aegis and EnerCom team.

  • EBITDAC  has a new definition for the finance community for this earnings season: “Earning before, interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and coronavirus.”
  • Will this happen next month?
  • Deals and acquisitions are slowing down, but there are times to protect your self from future pricing.
  • Hedging in bankruptcy? 
  • What is shutting in a well and plugging a well? 
    Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-7-2020- oil and gas 360

 

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (04/21/20)

Speakers and Panelists

Haynes and Boone 4-21-2020-speakers and panelists oilandgas360

 

