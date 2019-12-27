December 26, 2019 - 7:00 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Research - Aurania Resources (ARU:CA) - Making the Most of a Mineral-Rich Project Precious metals exploration. Twenty epithermal targets have been identified. These include four areas at Yawi and six other targets that are being prepared for drilling. The company is applying a unique combination of historical research, field work, data analytics and LiDAR surveys to identify, refine and prioritize drilling targets. Following drilling at Crunchy Hill, Aurania commenced drilling at Yawi in late October. Drilling at Yawi. The company's plan is to drill one or two bore holes in each of the four targets at Yawi to better pinpoint the core of the system. Drilling of the fourth bore hole at Yawi has...Read More >>





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Channelchek (December 26, 2019 - 7:00 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia