Research - Energy Services of America (ESOA) - Another Tough Quarter But Higher Backlog and PPP Loan are Positives Another soft quarter and challenging start to fiscal year 2020 continues. 2Q2020 (March) EBITDA of negative $1.2 million was below our estimate of $1.2 million. Revenue was lower than expected, as were margins, both gross and EBITDA. Total revenue was $25.8 million, down from $38.3 million in 1Q2020. We expected some seasonality over the first two fiscal quarters, but we clearly miscalculated the impact of the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the slow down in the energy market triggered by sharply lower crude oil prices. Lowering FY2020 EBITDA to $3.5 million from $7.1 million to reflect lower 2Q2020 operating results and more moderate revenue and gross margin assumptions due to project cancellations/delays. No details were offered, but management stated that certain projects were cancelled and and others were delayed. At the same time, projects with revenue potential of more than $25 million are expected to start this quarter. Forecasted revenue moves down to $94.4 million from $110.1 million, with EBITDA margin of 3.7% (down from 6.4%) and gross margin of 10.6% are higher.Read More >>





