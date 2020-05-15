Research - Energy Services of America (ESOA) - Another Tough Quarter But Higher Backlog and PPP Loan are Positives
Another soft quarter and challenging start to fiscal year 2020 continues. 2Q2020 (March)
EBITDA of negative $1.2 million was below our estimate of $1.2 million. Revenue was lower
than expected, as were margins, both gross and EBITDA. Total revenue was $25.8 million,
down from $38.3 million in 1Q2020. We expected some seasonality over the first two fiscal
quarters, but we clearly miscalculated the impact of the measures taken to curb the spread of
COVID-19 and the slow down in the energy market triggered by sharply lower crude oil prices.
Lowering FY2020 EBITDA to $3.5 million from $7.1 million to reflect lower 2Q2020
operating results and more moderate revenue and gross margin assumptions due to
project cancellations/delays. No details were offered, but management stated that certain
projects were cancelled and and others were delayed. At the same time, projects with revenue
potential of more than $25 million are expected to start this quarter. Forecasted revenue moves
down to $94.4 million from $110.1 million, with EBITDA margin of 3.7% (down from 6.4%) and
gross margin of 10.6% are higher.Read More >>
