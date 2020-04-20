Retail Energy Supply Associations Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA), the nation's leading trade association representing competitive retail energy suppliers, is responding to the pandemic by actively monitoring and sharing critical, real-time information on COVID-19 regulatory directives by state.

RESA recognizes the need for relevant, timely data because the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment presents a unique set of challenges ranging from changing customer load profiles, to a surge in residential usage versus commercial usage, to unexpected delays in starting new capital projects, to managing increased supply demands and more.

"This pandemic has upended all our lives and the way we conduct business," said president of RESA, Matt White. "The information RESA is monitoring, aggregating and disseminating daily ranges from the newest COVID-19 regulatory directives, to shelter in place orders, to price-gouging statutes by state."

The expectation of demand is especially high during COVID-19 because of emergency and medical facilities, coupled with stay-at-home residents' usage. The significant variations in supply and demand requires retail energy suppliers to not only be responsive, but aware of irregular use patterns in this unique environment.

"As we watch the COVID-19 situation unfold, we will monitor the impact this public health crisis is causing to competitive energy retailers," said RESA executive director, Tracy McCormick. "Not only is the information we are sharing valuable to our members, but also to regulators, legislators, and our partners. We will continue to propose and recommend solutions that best serve our industry."

RESA is committed to protecting the safety of its members, co-workers, staff, partners and their families. The association strongly supports following federal, state and local orders to ensure a safe work environment. RESA will continue to hold its meetings remotely until further notice.

The Retail Energy Supply Association is a broad and diverse group of retail energy suppliers who share the common vision that competitive retail energy markets deliver a more efficient, customer-oriented outcome than a regulated utility structure. RESA is devoted to working with all stakeholders to promote vibrant and sustainable competitive retail energy markets for residential, commercial and industrial consumers. For more information visit: www.resausa.org . Follow RESA on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

