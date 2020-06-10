Reuters Events Launch Energy Transition Summit London Online Edition with CEO’s from Across the Energy Spectrum

360 Feed Wire

LONDON, June 04, 2020 – Reuters Events – today announced they are to launch the online edition of their Energy Transition Summit (November 23rd-24th, London). The 2-day strategic summit has been reimagined in the era of social distancing. Through adding a virtual element to the flagship summit, Reuters Events will look to shed light upon how the transition will be led, governed, and financed for over 10,000 virtual attendees.

The Summit will establish what the future energy system will look like and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their ET strategies via our bespoke digital conferencing platform and live broadcast.

Click for more information and for complimentary registration to the online edition

The Energy Transition team report an industry leading speaker faculty for 2020, including:

Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary, UNFCCC ; Founding Partner, Global Optimism

; Founding Partner, John Pettigrew, Chief Executive, National Grid

Nick Boyle, Group CEO, Lightsource bp

João Paulo Costeira, Director, Renewables & CDO, Repsol

Joana Freitas, Executive Board Member, EDP Renewables

Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, OGCI Climate Investments

Alex Schneiter, CEO & President, Lundin Energy

Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, Deputy Director General, European Commission

Al Cook, EVP of Global Strategy & BD, Equinor

Osmar Abib, Chairman of Global Energy, Credit Suisse

Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, EVP, responsible for Renewables & North America, ENGIE

The agenda released by Reuters Events ETS is both ambitious and comprehensive, and will cover four key themes

Governance & Cooperation – Does the energy transition face a ‘governance deficit’? To understand how the energy transition will develop over the next decade, it is crucial to understand the driving governing forces behind it. Will the Green Deal provide the first domino, how can we ensure progress in the shadow of Aberdeen and ensure that we translate targets into action?

Financing Energy Transition – We must address the elephant in the room; who is going to pay for it all? An understanding of where the funds are likely to come from is key to staking claim to the infrastructural projects that will redefine the modern world in the 21st century.

New Energy Infrastructure – Low-carbon energy supply and consumption will need a radical overhaul of infrastructure. As well as revamping the old, we’ll need entirely new assets and new systems of energy delivery. It’s an unprecedented opportunity with estimated spending at $70 trillion over the next decade. Knowing which technologies are ready to be scaled first is the key to understanding opportunity

Business Model Innovation – Who will provide leadership through the age of transition and how do we want our future energy system to look? Speed and timing will be crucial if you are to stay on the right side of the transition. Join us in setting business led, evidence based, targets as industry drives towards net-zero

“At Reuters Events, we’re committed to tackling the Energy Transition head on; to shed light on the defining issue of our time and help energy companies meet a uniquely difficult challenge. That is, to be both an energy company of today, and the energy companies of tomorrow. In a period that will be defined by uncertainty we can, together, lighten the way forward.” – Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events

