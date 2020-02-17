Oil & Gas 360 Feed Wire

Reuters Events Release Executive Attendee List for Flagship Decommissioning and Abandonment Summit

HOUSTON, February 17, 2020 – DecomWorld – part of Reuters Events- today released a sample delegate list of 150 E&P attendees confirmed to attend their flagship decommissioning and abandonment summit.

The Summit will bring together over 500 industry leaders [40 % Operator], as DecomWorld announced that executive speakers from BP, Shell, Petrobras, Petronas, Repsol, Chevron, Fieldwood, ExxonMobil, Total, ConocoPhillips, Talos, Oxy and more have registered their teams to learn and do business in Houston March 31 – 1 April.

The Executive Attendee List can be access directly here.

Those taking to the stage and bringing their teams to DecomWorld 2020 include:

M Ikhranizam M Ros, Head Decommissioning & Abandonment, Petronas

John Seeger, SVP Operations, Fieldwood Energy

Alvaro Ranero, VP Decommissioning, Repsol-Sinopec

Greg Kusinski, S. Advisor, Regulatory Affairs, Tech & Acceptance, Chevron

Eduardo Zacaron, Decommissioning Manager, Petrobras

Win Thornton, VP Decommissioning, BP

Ruth Carrasquero, Decommissioning Finance Manager, Shell

Randall Shafer, Lead P&A, ConocoPhillips

Dave Sinclair, DSO CPH Offshore Product Line, Late Life and Decommissioning, Total

DecomWorld provides industry leaders from around the world with a single central meeting place, to harness lessons learned, network and do business. Alongside over 30 E&P delegations, DecomWorld reports VIP attendees confirmed from TSB, Heerema, Langan, Saipem, AllSeas, Stork, Worley, Baker Hughes and more!

“Over the last 12 years, the Decommissioning & Abandonment Summit has attracted thousands of senior level attendees from across the globe to meet, learn and do business. This year, I’m particularly excited to have so many of our speakers brining their teams to build partnerships and do business whilst at the Summit – it’s a must attend for anyone working in the space.” Owen Rolt, Director – Global Projects, DecomWorld

DecomWorld is now part of Reuters Events, after its parent company FC Business Events was acquired as part of the Reuters news and media division of Thomson Reuters in Fall 2019.

View the event website for more details

For more information about the Decommissioning and Abandonment Summit (March 31 – 1 April, Houston, Texas) please get in touch at [email protected]

Contact

Owen Rolt

Director – Global Projects

DecomWorld by Reuters Events

UK: +44 (0) 207 375 7596

E: [email protected]

W: www.decomworld.com/gom

