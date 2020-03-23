Richmond Minerals Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: RMD) ("Richmond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Brunner to Richmond's Board of Directors.

Mr. Thomas Brunner is 50 years old, an Austrian citizen and since 2014 his primary focus has been the Chairman & CEO of Swiss private limited company Aurex Biomining AG. ("Aurex"). Aurex is the owner of a 100% interest in Austrian Silbermine Zeiring GmbH, which is the developer of Austrian gold project Pusterwald, and former project operator of the Oberzeiring Polymetallic Project that was purchased by Richmond on November 5, 2019. Mr. Brunner also operates his own private Austrian energy brokerage (in the areas of electricity & natural gas). After studying communications engineering and electronics at the Technical University of Steyr, Mr. Brunner started his own company in 1989, at that time one of the Austria's youngest entrepreneurs at age 19. He has founded and was a partner in various other ventures, working in positions such as manager, managing director and CEO. Over the past 25 years Mr. Brunner has been a strategic investor in several exploration & mining companies in various continents around the world. During his professional career Mr. Brunner has developed fundamental geological and geophysical knowledge and is familiar with the implementation of modern exploration techniques in current exploration programs.

Richmond welcomes Mr. Brunner to its management where his primary focus will be on the development of the Oberzeiring Polymetallic Project.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Richmond's objectives, goals or future plans, including successful completion of the Transaction and Offering. There is no guarantee that the Transaction and Offering will be completed on the terms announced in this press release or at all. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability of Richmond to raise funds pursuant to the Offering; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments, and those risks set out in Richmond's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Richmond believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Richmond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

