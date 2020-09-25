9 mins ago
Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin – First Bone Spring Sand Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale (the "Properties") owned by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction

ID: 71453. Bids Due: 10/14/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 10/1/2020.

Opportunity Highlights

320.00 Gross/Net Non-Producing Leasehold Acres in Section 14-T18S- R34E

160.00 Gross/Net Non-Producing Leasehold Acres in Section 23-T18S- R34E

100% of Oil & Gas Leases (Delivering 80% NRI)

Multiple Horizontal Target Area

  • First Bone Spring Sand
  • Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp D

New First Bone Spring Sand push north to basin edge by Mewbourne, Matador and XTO

Isopach and Well Control show thick and low water cut First Bone Spring Sand Targets

For the opportunity PDF download below.



