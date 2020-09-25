Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin –- Wolfcamp A Shale Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet

5 mins ago
Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale (the "Properties") owned by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction

ID: 71450. Bids Due: 10/14/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 10/1/2020.

Opportunity Highlights

960.00 Gross/220.63 Net HBP Leasehold Acres

  • 140.63 Net Acres Subject to Depth Restrictions

69 Active Offset Permits

  • 15 Active | 3 Drilled | 4 DUCs | 47 Permitted

Multi-Stacked Horizontal Benches

  • 2nd and 3rd Bone Spring Offset Production
  • New Wolfcamp A Extension Play
  • New Direct offset Wolfcamp

Permit

