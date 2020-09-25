Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin –- Wolfcamp A Shale Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale (the "Properties") owned by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction

ID: 71450. Bids Due: 10/14/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 10/1/2020.