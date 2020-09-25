Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin – Permian Basin – Wolfcamp D Shale Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet

Certain oil and gas properties and related assets located in the Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale (the "Properties") owned by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC (the "Seller") are being offered for sale. EnergyNet ("EN") has been retained by Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC as the exclusive advisor to assist with this transaction
ID: 71452. Bids Due: 10/14/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 10/1/2020.
Opportunity Highlights
194.8813 Net HBP Leasehold Acres
- 127.6025 Net Acres are Subject to Depth Restrictions
- Most acres have key target horizontal bench
- No well bores convey
Active Offset Permits And Drilling
- New wells by Manzano and Cimarex
- Permits by Texas Standard and Manzano