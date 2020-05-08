May 8, 2020 - 8:05 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



RigNet Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results HOUSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), a leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 revenue of $58.8 million, net loss of $26.8 million or $1.34 per share

Revenue increased 2.2% to $58.8 million year-over-year; declined 8.3% compared to prior quarter

Quarterly results included a non-cash impairment of goodwill of $23.1 million or $1.15 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million essentially flat with $8.4 million in the prior year quarter; declined 30% compared to prior quarter

Increased Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served to 1,351, or 0.8% compared to the prior quarter; sites declined by 0.7% compared to the prior year quarter

Project backlog of $22.4 million “RigNet’s first quarter results were negatively impacted by the dual impacts of COVID-19 and unprecedented oil prices on energy industry activity,” said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are seeing some of our customers stacking rigs and others delaying decisions on new projects or services, and we expect the second quarter may prove more challenging than in the first. In the midst of this historically difficult environment, our team is focused on reducing costs and guarding liquidity while we ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs.” Quarterly revenue was $58.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.2%, compared to $57.5 million in the first quarter 2019 and a decrease of $5.3 million, or 8.3%, compared to $64.1 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior year quarter, Systems Integration (SI) grew by $3.0 million, or 41.3%, primarily due to progress on certain large projects and Apps & IoT revenue grew by $0.7 million, or 9.1%, primarily due to Intelie. These increases were partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue largely due to service and install which had substantial revenue in prior year quarter from the expansion of our LTE network in the Gulf of Mexico. Compared to the fourth quarter 2019, MCS revenue grew by $0.6 million, or 1.6%, primarily due to certain equipment sales. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in Apps & IoT revenue of $1.3 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the suspension of a number of projects as a result of the current environment. SI revenue decreased by $4.6 million, or 31.4%, primarily due to substantial revenue on a prior quarter project. Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the first quarter 2020 was $26.8 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million, or $0.63 per share, in the first quarter of 2019 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 results include a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $23.1 million or $1.15 per share. Excluding this charge, net loss attributable to common stockholders in the first quarter 2020 was $3.7 million or $0.18 per share. Fourth quarter 2019 results include a gain on the sale of certain non-core assets of $4.2 million or $0.21 per share. Excluding this gain, net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.8 million, or $0.24 per share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), remained flat compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures for the three months ending March 31, 2020 totaled $3.7 million compared to $7.1 million for the three months March 31, 2019 and $8.0 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company vendor-financed $2.8 million of equipment in the Managed Communication Services segment, which was included in short and long-term liabilities on the December 31st balance sheet. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company finalized a long-term debt agreement for this vendor financing and as of March 31, 2020 this has been presented as short- and long-term debt on the balance sheet. After accounting for the accrued capital expenditures and vendor financed equipment, capital expenditures on a cash basis were $5.3 million and $5.6 million in quarter ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Contracting and Operational Update In the first quarter of 2020, RigNet signed a long-term agreement with Northern Offshore to provide several solutions including VSAT Managed Communications Services, CrewFlix Video on Demand, CrewHotspot internet, and Enhanced Cyber Services (ECS) to their fleet of rigs in the Middle East. Furthermore, RigNet signed a 5-year agreement with U.S. General Service Administration (GSA) to provide Information Technology Professional Services. The contract includes three 5-year renewal periods for a potential contract term of 20 years. Through the GSA Information Technology Large Category - federal, state, and local governments now have access to RigNet’s state-of-the-art global networking solutions, enhanced cybersecurity, military-grade hardware encryption and real-time machine learning applications. Finally, our SI team received a contract award for a project in the Middle East with a value greater than $4.0 million. During the first quarter of 2020, RigNet instituted a global work-from-home policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees around the world have continued to serve our customers from their homes and in the field while following prescribed social distancing guidelines. With the exception of a singular service call in Iraq, where a government mandate forbade any travel, our technicians have met on-site customer needs as they arose in order to maintain their critical communications infrastructure. Mr. Pickett said, “I am extraordinarily pleased with the way our employees have responded to this crisis. Their dedication and focus in difficult circumstances are a testament to why RigNet is one of the world’s premier digital transformation companies.” MCS Site count in the first quarter 2020 was 1,351 compared to 1,360 in the first quarter 2019 and 1,340 in the fourth quarter 2019. Project backlog (using percentage of completion accounting) was $22.4 million in the first quarter 2020 and $43.1 million in the first quarter 2019 and was $26.2 million fourth quarter 2019. Additional Detail In the first quarter 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $23.1 million as result of the carrying amounts in two of our reporting units were in excess of their fair value as a result of the effect of COVID-19 and unprecedented oil and gas prices on the Company’s internal forecast. The charge primarily related to goodwill in MCS of $21.8 million and Systems Integration of $1.4 million. Additionally, the Company recorded $0.1 million in acquisition costs and $0.3 million in executive departure costs. As of March 31, 2020, the Consolidated Leverage Ratio was 3.00 and Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio was 2.14. In the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company recorded $2.1 million in GX dispute Phase II costs. In addition, the company recorded $0.4 million in acquisition costs and $0.6 million in restructuring costs. In the fourth quarter 2019, the Company recorded $4.3 million in net gain on the sale of property plant and equipment, and a net $1.2 million increase in fair value of earn-outs / contingent consideration consisting of a $1.6 million increase in the fair value of the Intelie earn-out partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in the Cyphre contingent consideration. Earnings Call Information An Earnings Call for investors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Monday, May 11, 2020, to discuss RigNet’s first quarter 2020 results. The call may be accessed live over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777, or, for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto RigNet’s website at www.rig.net in the Investors – Webcasts and Presentations section. A replay of the conference call webcast will also be available on our website for approximately thirty days following the call. About RigNet RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET ) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net . RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc. Forward Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Opinions, expectations with respect to conditions in the oil and gas industry, customer perceptions of value, entry into new customer contracts, growth prospects, and the ultimate payout amount of any earnout / contingent consideration are examples of forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “plan” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent 10-K filing, and Item 1A- Risk Factors of the Company’s 10-Q filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to be filed with the SEC on Monday, May 11, 2020, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet’s SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Non-GAAP Financial Measure This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We refer you to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; acquisition costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs and non-recurring items. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below. Media / Investor Relations Contact Lee M. Ahlstrom, SVP & CFO Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699 RigNet, Inc. [email protected]

RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss Data: Revenue $ 58,761 $ 64,096 $ 57,510 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 37,950 41,116 36,456 Depreciation and amortization 6,931 7,366 8,912 Impairment of goodwill 23,141 - - Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration - 1,215 - Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements - (4,240 ) - Selling and marketing 2,812 2,701 3,793 General and administrative 13,829 10,325 16,470 Total expenses 84,663 58,483 65,631 Operating income (loss) (25,902 ) 5,613 (8,121 ) Other expense, net (1,849 ) (1,173 ) (1,166 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (27,751 ) 4,440 (9,287 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 980 (4,877 ) (2,666 ) Net loss $ (26,771 ) $ (437 ) $ (11,953 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders $ (26,841 ) $ (523 ) $ (11,983 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic $ (1.34 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.63 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted $ (1.34 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 20,081 19,975 18,949 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 20,081 19,975 18,949 Unaudited Non-GAAP Data: Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,351 $ 11,929 $ 8,386

RIGNET, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (26,771 ) $ (437 ) $ (11,953 ) Interest expense 1,528 1,667 1,238 Depreciation and amortization 6,931 7,366 8,912 Impairment of goodwill 23,141 - - (Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 282 (4,259 ) (7 ) Stock-based compensation 3,854 1,489 4,458 Restructuring costs - - 573 Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration - 1,215 - Executive departure costs 298 - - Acquisition costs 68 11 350 GX dispute Phase II costs - - 2,149 Income tax expense (benefit) (980 ) 4,877 2,666 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,351 $ 11,929 $ 8,386

RIGNET, INC. Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 (in thousands) Managed Communications Services Revenue $ 39,896 $ 39,264 $ 42,333 Cost of revenue 25,502 24,235 26,985 Depreciation and amortization 4,659 5,042 6,264 Impairment of goodwill 21,755 - - Selling, general and administrative 2,807 2,842 3,797 Operating income (loss) $ (14,827 ) $ 7,145 $ 5,287 Applications and Internet-of-Things Revenue $ 8,743 $ 10,083 $ 8,015 Cost of revenue 4,561 4,264 4,497 Depreciation and amortization 1,182 1,217 1,231 Impairment of goodwill - - - Selling, general and administrative 1,620 1,552 565 Operating income $ 1,380 $ 3,050 $ 1,722 Systems Integration Revenue $ 10,122 $ 14,749 $ 7,162 Cost of revenue 7,887 12,618 4,974 Depreciation and amortization 164 171 662 Impairment of goodwill 1,386 - - Selling, general and administrative 404 372 1,124 Operating income $ 281 $ 1,588 $ 402 NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.

RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,614 $ 12,941 Restricted cash 40 42 Accounts receivable, net 63,529 67,059 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) 15,848 13,275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,046 6,500 Total current assets 99,077 99,817 Property, plant and equipment, net 57,297 60,118 Restricted cash 1,523 1,522 Goodwill 20,464 46,792 Intangibles, net 26,871 30,145 Right-of-use lease asset 6,660 6,829 Deferred tax and other assets 5,702 5,757 TOTAL ASSETS $ 217,594 $ 250,980 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,252 $ 28,517 Accrued expenses 17,635 16,660 Current maturities of long-term debt 8,747 10,793 Income taxes payable 2,420 2,649 GX dispute accrual 750 750 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 11,966 11,173 Total current liabilities 64,770 70,542 Long-term debt 105,087 96,934 Deferred revenue 853 855 Deferred tax liability 2,034 2,672 Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion 6,166 6,329 Other liabilities 22,614 26,771 Total liabilities 201,524 204,103 Equity: Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 20,454,705 and 19,979,284 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 20 20 Treasury stock - 432,432 and 203,756 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at cost (3,271 ) (2,693 ) Additional paid-in capital 188,425 184,571 Accumulated deficit (142,514 ) (115,673 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,659 ) (19,502 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,001 46,723 Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest 69 154 Total equity 16,070 46,877 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 217,594 $ 250,980

RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,771 ) $ (11,953 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 6,931 8,912 Impairment of goodwill 23,141 - Stock-based compensation 3,854 4,458 Amortization of deferred financing costs 93 61 Deferred taxes (626 ) 2,469 Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions 134 94 (Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 30

(7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 2,490 (6,777 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) (3,000 ) 1,439 Prepaid expenses and other assets 213 85 Right-of-use lease asset 169 - Accounts payable (2,689 ) 4,058 Accrued expenses 1,147 (38 ) Deferred revenue 861 3,074 Right-of-use lease liability (231 ) - Other liabilities (2,195 ) (1,227 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,551

4,648 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,337 ) (4,814 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment - 66 Net cash used in investing activities (5,337 ) (4,748 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock - 1 Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation (578 ) (1,407 ) Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest (155 ) (135 ) Proceeds from borrowings 3,750 - Repayments of long-term debt (41 ) (1,295 ) Payment of financing fees (485 ) (250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,491 (3,086 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 705 (3,186 ) Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash: Balance, January 1, 14,505 23,296 Changes in foreign currency translation (33 ) 91 Balance, March 31, $ 15,177 $ 20,201

RIGNET, INC. Selected Operational Data MCS Site Count (Unaudited) 1st

Quarter 4th

Quarter 3rd

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 1st

Quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Operational Data: Offshore drilling rigs (1) 192 185 184 182 185 Offshore Production 386 385 384 375 368 Maritime 177 171 184 183 180 Other sites (2) 596 599 634 644 627 Total 1,351 1,340 1,386 1,384 1,360 Project Backlog (in thousands) $ 22,380 $ 26,178 $ 35,855 $ 37,116 $ 43,058

(1) Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs (2) Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs





