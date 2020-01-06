RigNet Announces Organizational Changes

Errol Olivier joins RigNet as SVP and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Olivier will be responsible for all customer-facing functions

Jay Hilbert, SVP, Sales, will transition out of the company

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, today announced organizational changes designed to accelerate RigNet’s transformation strategy as the company continues to move ‘up the stack’ and to further improve the company’s industry-leading customer service and responsiveness.

Effective immediately, Errol Olivier joins RigNet as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Pickett, Mr. Olivier will be responsible for all customer-facing functions, including Sales, Sales Engineering, Service Delivery, Bids and Proposals, and the company’s Global Network Operations Centers.

“I am delighted that Errol has agreed to join the RigNet team,” said Mr. Pickett. “He brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas and maritime remote communications industries, as well as key relationships with our customers. His understanding of our business, combined with his enthusiasm for our strategy to enable our customers’ digital transformation efforts through real-time machine learning and cybersecurity, will help us drive continued success.”

Mr. Olivier brings more than thirty years of experience in the satellite communications industry. His previous roles include President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Satellite Communications; President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Broadpoint; and President and Chief Operating Officer of CapRock Communications.

RigNet also announced the departure of Senior Vice President, Sales Jay Hilbert, effective January 6, 2016. Mr. Hilbert will provide consulting services on several discrete initiatives between now and March 31, 2020. Mr. Hilbert joined RigNet in 2016.

“Jay joined the company at a critical time in the midst of the oil and gas industry downturn,” said Mr. Pickett. “Under his leadership, RigNet regained lost market share and made great inroads with customers as we began offering our new, differentiated technology services, like Intelie, as part of our strategic transformation. I am very thankful for Jay’s leadership in bringing RigNet to where to we are today and for building a strong sales team to carry us forward, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

