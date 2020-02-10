RigNet Signs Long-Term Agreement with Northern Offshore

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with Northern Offshore, a global offshore drilling company, to provide various services to their fleet of rigs in the Middle East. Under this agreement, RigNet will provide several solutions including VSAT Managed Communications Services, CrewFlix Video on Demand, CrewHotspot internet, and Enhanced Cyber Services (ECS).



“RigNet has demonstrated their ability to meet our expectations of rapid deployment and alignment with Northern Offshore’s plans,” said Tony Beebe, SVP Project Management & Engineering. “We expect these solutions and technologies will allow us to optimize our operations for greater efficiency and increased financial performance.”

RigNet is providing an advanced VSAT solution with voice and high-speed data communications as well as 24/7 remote network monitoring and technical support. This will be combined with RigNet’s ECS offering, an improved data and system security solution with real-time threat detection, as well as an advanced conditional access system tailored for 3rd-party partners on offshore rigs.

In addition, RigNet is also providing crew information and entertainment services from its CrewConnect portfolio, including CrewFlix, RigNet’s video-on-demand service and Crew Hotspot, a dedicated crew internet access point. The CrewConnect portfolio provides services for improved crew morale in remote locations, enhancing operational efficiency through reduced employee turnover and increased productivity.

“We are very pleased that Northern Offshore recognizes the value of RigNet as we enable their success across these vessels in the region,” said Steven Picket, President and Chief Executive Officer of RigNet. “Our goal is to deliver comprehensive managed communications services to meet the needs of customers like Northern Offshore as they improve efficiency, productivity, and safety while lowering overall cost.”

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

