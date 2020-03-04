Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 Fourth Quarter / Twelve Months Financial and Operating Highlights

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the 2019 fourth quarter / twelve months financial and operating results. Ring expects to issue a press release summarizing these results after the close of market on Monday, March 16, 2020.

To participate, dial 877-709-8150 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the Ring Energy conference call. International callers may also participate by dialing 201-689-8354. A telephone replay will also be available for one week beginning two hours after the completion of the live call, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers, and entering the conference ID 13700020 when prompted. The results will also be available via live and a 3 month archived webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138423.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

www.ringenergy.com

