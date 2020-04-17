Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE and TSX: RBA) (the "Company" or "Ritchie Bros.") today announces that, in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, it will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time in a virtual meeting format only whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting via live webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person. The Company is ensuring necessary measures to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and shareholders. The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast only and will be available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/rba2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are able to participate if:

They were shareholders as of the close of business on March 12, 2020 .

. They hold a legal proxy for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to vote or ask questions at the 2020 Annual Meeting, enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instructions form or the notice that was previously received. The Company is also making the virtual meeting available to the public to listen live. Anyone wishing to do so may go to the website listed above and enter as a guest.

