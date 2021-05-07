15 hours ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
15 hours ago
Texas governor backs Exxon Mobil petition in climate case
17 hours ago
EOG Resources beats profit estimate as crude prices rebound
18 hours ago
Canada’s Alberta temporarily tweaks environmental liability for oil sands mines
19 hours ago
Oil prices set for weekly gain despite India virus surge
19 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 448

Romet Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a Fifth Consecutive Year

