Romet Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for a Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited was honoured for a fourth consecutive year with the Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation, a respected and leading business awards program which evaluates privately-owned Canadian companies on four key areas of performance: strategic vision, capability, commitment and return on investment. This fourth consecutive win places Romet in the prestigious category of being a Gold Standard Winner.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies recognizes excellence among Canadian-owned and managed companies with annual revenues greater than $15 million. Each year entrepreneurial companies compete for the designation in a process that evaluates the ability for companies to develop, execute and sustain strong business performance.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a fourth consecutive year,” said Brent Collver, Romet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued success is credited to our team’s relentless dedication to our customers and focus on innovation. We will continue developing innovative technologies valued by our gas utility customers worldwide, promoting efficient, sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions; with our sights set on becoming a Platinum Winner in the upcoming years.”

For more information on Canada’s Best Managed Companies, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

About Romet

Romet is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry. Founded in 1972, the Toronto-based company markets and sells its products through authorized agents, representatives and distributors worldwide, and is known for high-quality products, innovative technology and strong commitment to customer service. For more information, visit www.rometlimited.com

