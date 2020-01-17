Royal Dutch Shell Tech Ecosystem Report, 2019 – Technology Innovations, Digital Transformation Strategy, Product Launches, Partnership Strategies

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an integrated oil and gas company. The company explores for and produces oil and gas from conventional fields and sources such as tight rock, shale, and coal formations.
The report provides information and insights into Royal Dutch Shell, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies.
Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs.
Detailed overview of Royal Dutch Shell's technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Royal Dutch Shell's technology innovations.
Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.
Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Royal Dutch Shell.
Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.