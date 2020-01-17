January 17, 2020 - 7:48 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Royal Dutch Shell Tech Ecosystem Report, 2019 - Technology Innovations, Digital Transformation Strategy, Product Launches, Partnership Strategies Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Royal Dutch Shell plc" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an integrated oil and gas company. The company explores for and produces oil and gas from conventional fields and sources such as tight rock, shale, and coal formations.



The report provides information and insights into Royal Dutch Shell, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies.

Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs.

Detailed overview of Royal Dutch Shell's technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights. Reasons to Buy Gain insights into Royal Dutch Shell's technology innovations.

Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Royal Dutch Shell.



Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company. Key Topics Covered

Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerator/Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Shell Ventures Investments Partner, Investor, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budgets & Contracts Key Executives Companies Mentioned

Microsoft

Novi Labs LLC

SENAI CIMATEC

HoneyWell

RealWear

EON

Cyberhawk For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2vg2a Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (January 17, 2020 - 7:48 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia