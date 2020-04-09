11 hours ago
RPC, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

 April 9, 2020 - 5:15 PM EDT
ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 before the market opens.  In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

RPCBlueLogo

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (888) 220-8451, or (856) 344-9221 for international callers, and use conference ID number 5874724.  For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website.  Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

