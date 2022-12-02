2 mins ago
RRC Chairman: Oil, gas industry tax revenue generates billions for rainy day, state highway funds
1 hour ago
‘No sacred cows’ as TC Energy prepares for C$5 bln asset sales
2 hours ago
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
20 hours ago
Presenting company applications now being accepted for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
21 hours ago
Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources plans to pump record crude in 2023
22 hours ago
Why 2023 is likely to see much higher oil prices

RRC Chairman: Oil, gas industry tax revenue generates billions for rainy day, state highway funds

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / People   by

World Oil

(WO) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the transfer of $3.64 billion to the Economic Stabilization Fund (Rainy Day Fund) and $3.64 billion the State Highway Fund (SHF) on Nov. 30.

 

RRC Chairman: Oil, gas industry tax revenue generates billions for rainy day, state highway funds- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

“The transfer $7.3 billion of oil and gas industry tax revenue is further concrete proof that the oil and gas industry is invaluable to the State of Texas. Revenue from the oil and gas industry is what’s in the Rainy Day Fund, accounts for billions to the State Highway Fund, and contributes to state funds that pay for schools, universities, and first responders,” the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) Chairman Wayne Christian said.

Following approval of a constitutional amendment by Texas voters in 2014, 75% of oil and natural gas production tax revenue that exceeds the amount collected in 1987 is divided evenly and transferred to the Rainy Day Fund and the SHF.

“Since 2007, the Texas oil and gas industry has paid nearly $179 billion, or an average of almost $12 billion per year, to royalty owners, the state of Texas, and local governments,” Christian added. “This is all put at risk by never-ending attacks by President Biden to kill the oil and gas industry to appease radical environmentalists and foreign governments. Repeated attempts by Democrats to hurt the Texas Energy Miracle is woke energy policy at its worst.”

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.