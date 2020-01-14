Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Ryan Ransford

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Ryan Ransford has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Industrial and Energy and Natural Resources Practices. Based in Chicago, Ransford works with leading organizations in the utilities industry.

"The utilities industry today requires transformational leaders to navigate through complex and constantly shifting market dynamics," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Adding Ryan's specialized experience to our industry-leading utilities team will be a valuable asset to our clients as they seek to identify and develop strong leaders."

Ransford joined Russell Reynolds Associates from EY, where he was a Senior Manager in the Financial Accounting Advisory Services Practice, serving the commodities and energy sector. Over the course of his tenure there, he specialized in trading and risk-management activities, helping clients understand and develop hedging capabilities and associated technology solutions. He also focused on digital transformation in the energy sector, advising clients on investing in the potential of digital solutions. Previously, Ransford was a Management Consultant in the Trading Operations Group at a global consulting firm.

Ransford holds a BS in business and management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russell-reynolds-associates-hires-ryan-ransford-300984693.html

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates