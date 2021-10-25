40 seconds ago
Russia close to using natural gas as weapon in Europe’s gas crunch – Biden energy adviser
1 hour ago
China targets a carbon-neutral economy by 2060
2 hours ago
Canadian light oil demand jumps as refiners avoid gas dependence
3 days ago
EnerCom’s Pre-Earnings Thoughts on E&Ps: 2022 cost inflation transitioning from an “if” to a “how much” topic
3 days ago
Falling crude inventories pin WTI oil price near $83
3 days ago
Shell may restart hurricane-hit Gulf platforms ahead of schedule

Russia close to using natural gas as weapon in Europe’s gas crunch – Biden energy adviser

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International   by

Reuters

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Joe Biden’s global energy security adviser said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting close to using natural gas as a political tool if Russia is holding back fuel exports to Europe as it suffers an energy crunch.

Russia close to using natural gas as weapon in Europe's gas crunch - Biden energy adviser-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

“I think we are getting close to that line if Russia indeed has the gas to supply and it chooses not to, and it will only do so if Europe accedes to other demands that are completely unrelated,” Amos Hochstein, Biden’s adviser, told reporters, when asked if Putin was using gas as a weapon.

Hochstein said gas prices in Europe have been driven higher not just by events in the region but also by a dry season in China that has reduced energy output from hydropower and increased global competition for natural gas.

Still, while a number of factors have led to the European gas crisis, Russia is best placed to come to the aid of Europe, he said.

“There is no doubt in my mind, and the (International Energy Agency) has itself validated, that the only supplier that can really make a big difference for European energy security at the moment for this winter is Russia,” Hochstein said.

He said Russia can increase upstream production of gas, and should do it quickly through existing pipelines.

Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, this month said Russia was trying to blackmail Europe into certifying its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by keeping fuel supplies low. The pipeline, which Washington opposes because it would circumvent Ukraine, is finished but needs approvals from Germany to start delivering Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.