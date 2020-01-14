Russia looks to partner NNPC on upstream, gas and power sector development

Energymix Report

The Russian Federation at the weekend expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the development of Nigeria’s Upstream, gas and power sectors.

Mr. Samson Makoji, Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of the corporation, in a statement on Friday, stated that the Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, made the disclosure during a working visit to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari in Abuja.

Shebarshin, who stated that the visit was to consolidate on the gains made from the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi last year, added that the Russian Embassy in Nigeria was keen on enhancing and developing the bilateral co-operation between the two countries across the oil and gas value-chain.

“We are particularly interested in participating in Nigeria’s power infrastructure projects. We would also keep close track of the ongoing negotiations between NNPC and Gazprom on the restoration of the bilateral cooperation which aims to revive and solidify the venture between our two companies for gas Infrastructure development in Nigeria,” Ambassador Shebarshin stated.

Highlighting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the NNPC and Russian-based Company, Lukoil, which focused on refinery rehabilitation, the diplomat stressed that he was ready to provide any kind of assistance to move the project forward.

Responding, Mallam Kyari thanked the Ambassador for the visit, even as he assured him of NNPC’s commitment to partner with the Russian Embassy in Nigeria to ensure that the two countries benefit from the bilateral cooperation reached in Sochi, Russia.

“As a National Oil Company, we are committed to growing Nigeria’s economy. We will set up communication channels with the Russian companies, Lukoil and Gazprom in particular, to promote this collaboration for the benefit of our two countries,” Kyari noted.