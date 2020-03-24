March 24, 2020 - 5:11 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Russia Oil and Gas EPC Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025) The Russia oil and gas EPC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during 2020-2025. Factors such as IMO regulation and global efforts to reduce the coal uses for power generation, the demand for natural gas and low sulfur fuel is expected to increase, which, in turn, is likely to promulgate the increasing EPC contracts across the midstream and the downstream sectors. New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Russia Oil and Gas EPC Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877834/?utm_source=GNW

However, United States sanctions and restrictions on collaboration with Russia is likely to affect the country’s oil and gas EPC market.



- The midstream segment dominated the market during 2019, due to heavy investments in building LNG infrastructure and gas transport pipelines.?

- Shift of the E&P sector towards offshore deep and ultradeep areas is expected to be the major opportunity for the Russia oil and gas EPC market. Russia has been actively producing oil and gas from Arctic shelf for quite some time, but with a decline in onshore hydrocarbon production, the national oil companies have no choice but to shift to complex and technologically challenging offshore deep-water and ultradeep water fields.?

- Increasing investments in petrochemical industry is expected to drive the market and with Russia planning to launch a raft of new projects over the next few years, aiming to capitalize on the downstream sector’s rapid growth.



Key Market Trends

Midstream Segment to Dominate the Market



- Oil and gas pipelines, storage, and LNG and RLNG facilities are the major midstream infrastructures that require EPC services. The growing oil and gas production and export, and ageing pipeline infrastructure have driven the demand for new midstream infrastructure.

- Gas movement from Russia to Europe was estimated at around 193.8 billion cubic meter and 223 billion cubic meters total in 2018, and this figure is estimated to rise owing to factors like increase in energy demand of Europe and subsequent increase of pipeline network by Russia.?

- The country has also seen a rise in its LNG exports in recent years, with a growth of over 266% from 6.8 billion cubic meters in 2009 to 24.9 billion cubic meters in 2018. The country currently has two LNG plants, Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 on the Far East and Novatek’s Yamal LNG, on the Arctic Yamal peninsula.

- The “Power of Siberia” pipeline started operation in December 2019. The pipeline has a length of 8,100 km across Russia and China is aimed at supplying China with a cleaner source of energy and make Russia independent of Europe for income from gas exports.

- Hence, the above mentioned projects factors are contributing towards the market growth during the forecast period.



Increasing Investments in Petrochemical Industry to Drive the Market



- In the latest world energy outlook, BP forecasts that the global crude oil and condensate demand may rise by less than 3 million barrel per day between 2019 and 2040, due to the increasing growth rate in the use of electric vehicles, among other factors. Hence, like other hydrocarbon-focused economies, Russia is also looking to push into petrochemical amid uncertain prospects for global crude oil demand.?

- Moscow, the capital city of Russia, is also planning to take new measures to spur the petrochemical industry development, with a target of doubling production to around 20 million metric ton per year by 2030.?

- ZapSibNefteKhim’s entry into the market announced the beginning of rapid expansion in the Russian petrochemical industry. Further, several projects are already greenlit, which include a 420,000 ton per year ethylene plant in Novy Urengoy in western Siberia, which state-controlled gas firm Gazprom aims to commission in 2020. ?

- The Russian energy ministry, in March 2019, approved a new roadmap for developing petrochemical up until 2025, aimed at unlocking an extra USD 40 billion in investments and creating some 18,000 jobs. Hence, the increasing petrochemical infrastructure is expected to drive the Russian oil and gas EPC market during the forecast period.?



Competitive Landscape

The Russian oil and gas EPC market is fragmented, and it is dominated by companies, such as Technip FMC, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Saipem SpA, and McDermott International Inc., among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________ Clare: [email protected] US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (March 24, 2020 - 5:11 PM EDT)News by QuoteMedia